Tropical Storm Harvey blog: What you need to know

HOUSTON - We'll be posting updates throughout the storm as Tropical Storm Harvey impacts Texas.

We'll post other updates below:

SUNDAY UPDATES:

10:34 a.m.

Brazoria County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for those living south of Highway 6 and west of Highway 288.

10:30 a.m.

The KHOU 11 signal cut out just as the Harris County Sheriff's Office crews got their rescue boat in the water to pull a semi driver out of his flooded cab. See the rest of the video.

10:29 a.m.

The floodwater from Buffalo Bayou is coming up Taft street from Allen Parkway.

The floodwater from Buffalo Bayou is coming up Taft street from Allen Parkway.

10:20 a.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says, "This storm will not break our spirit."

Mayor Sylvester Turner says, "This storm will not break our spirit."

10:07 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist David Paul provides a LIVE update on Harvey and answers questions.

9:45 a.m.

Schools and offices in the Houston Independent School District will be closed all next week.

Schools and offices in the Houston Independent School District will be closed all next week.

9:42 a.m.

I-10 Katy Fwy EB blocked at 610. High water at Washington.

9:30 a.m.

Rescue are underway in the Sagemont neighborhood.

8:56 a.m.

KHOU 11 is being forced to evacuate its building due to the high water.

8:57 a.m.

Flooding in Dickinson, Texas appears to be getting worse.

8:43 a.m.

Officials in Harris County have rescued more than 100 people at this time.

Officials in Harris County have rescued more than 100 people at this time.

8:34 a.m.

Pearland has a curfew curfew starting Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pearland has a curfew curfew starting Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

Allen Parkway near downtown Houston is completely flooded.

Allen Parkway near downtown Houston is completely flooded.

8:23 a.m.

Beltway 8 near Imperial Valley has flooded with water spilling over into the highway from the frontage road.

Beltway 8 near Imperial Valley has flooded with water spilling over into the highway from the frontage road.

8:20 a.m.

Some areas of Harris County have received more than a foot of rain in the past 6 hours.

Some areas of Harris County have received more than a foot of rain in the past 6 hours.

8:02 a.m.

A look at how high the water has risen at Buffalo Bayou.

A look at how high the water has risen at Buffalo Bayou.

8:03 a.m.

Houston TranStar image shows submerged vehicle at I-45 and West Dallas.

Car appears to be submerged at

Houston TranStar image shows submerged vehicle at I-45 and West Dallas.

7:54 a.m.

Drivers in the Houston area are forced to find creative ways to navigate flood waters.

Drivers in the Houston area are forced to find creative ways to navigate flood waters.

7:30 a.m.

Sagemont residents are seen under a bridge seeking shelter from flooding.

Sagemont residents are seen under a bridge seeking shelter from flooding.

7:23 a.m.

KHOU 11 News is moving to the second floor to continue news coverage on TV and via our live stream.

KHOU 11 News is moving to the second floor to continue news coverage on TV and via our live stream.

7:20 a.m.

A view of flooding waters on Beamer Rd near Beltway 8.

7:19 a.m.

LIVE VIDEO: Our News studio sits on Allen Parkway and we are surrounded by flood water.

6:42 a.m.

Water has started to come into the KHOU 11 News Station.

Water has started to come into the KHOU 11 News Station.

6:23 a.m.

Trucks are seen stranded in flooding water off of Beltway 8 near Pasadena, Texas.

Trucks are seen stranded in flooding water off of Beltway 8 near Pasadena, Texas.

4:52 a.m.

The Bastrop Fire Department tweeted: City of Bastrop has opened a shelter due to HWY 71 road closure. Shelter at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop 1201 Main St.

The Bastrop Fire Department tweeted: City of Bastrop has opened a shelter due to HWY 71 road closure. Shelter at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop 1201 Main St.

4:43 a.m.

The City of Houston tweeted: 911 services at capacity. If you can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger.

The City of Houston tweeted: 911 services at capacity. If you can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger.

4:17 a.m.

The Houston Police Department tweeted: Avoid IH-45 inside the loop both directions; if on the freeway and stopped by high water, do NOT go against traffic; shelter in place.

The Houston Police Department tweeted: Avoid IH-45 inside the loop both directions; if on the freeway and stopped by high water, do NOT go against traffic; shelter in place.

4:00 a.m.

Desperate flood victims all over the Houston area are taking to Twitter to plead for help. Many are tweeting Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He has been responding to Houstonians in need and connecting them to other agencies that can assist.

3:31 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted: Have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater. Do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted: Have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater. Do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof

3:09 a.m.

Hobby Airport tweeted: Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights. Please check flight status before coming to HOU.

Hobby Airport tweeted: Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights. Please check flight status before coming to HOU.

2:06 a.m.

Emergency officials in Houston are urging the public not to call 911 unless your life is in danger. They are overwhelmed with calls and need to keep the lines open for life-threatening emergencies.

1:53 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted: Parts of Gulf Freeway have over 60 stalled vehicles.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted: Parts of Gulf Freeway have over 60 stalled vehicles.

1:20 a.m.

Jersey Village Police Department tweeted: Advising evacuation from all homes in Jersey Village along the Bayous and low areas. Please call dispatch at 713-466-5824 if help needed.

Jersey Village Police Department tweeted: Advising evacuation from all homes in Jersey Village along the Bayous and low areas. Please call dispatch at 713-466-5824 if help needed.

1:19 a.m.

BREAKING Harris County Flood Control says there are reports in SE Houston of people climbing into their attics to escape flooding.

"Turn around don't drown." All heard it. Be careful walking too. I fell into a canal. Thought it was a street. I'm not dumb #khou11 #harvey — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 27, 2017

1:00 a.m.

A "shelter-in-place" order is in effect for the city of Pasadena. The city has roadways are flooded and impassable.

A "shelter-in-place" order is in effect for the city of Pasadena. The city has roadways are flooded and impassable.

12:51 a.m.

There are a number of stranded people on our streets calling 911 exhausting needed resources. You can help by staying off the streets.

12:30 a.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 12:45 a.m. for Galveston county.

12:27 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Art Acavdeo says the department is assisting in the evacuation of two apartment complexes in the Greenspoint area.

Houston Police Chief Art Acavdeo says the department is assisting in the evacuation of two apartment complexes in the Greenspoint area.

12:23 a.m.

A Flash Flood Emergency Warning is in effect until 6:15 a.m. for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston & Harris counties

SATURDAY UPDATES:

11:37 p.m.

The Houston Texans' Public Relations team sent out a statement on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Houston Texans' Public Relations team sent out a statement on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

11:25 p.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 12:15 a.m. for Harris County.

10:50 p.m.

One person has drowned in a vehicle in floodwaters on Warrenton and Gessner. The person was pronounced deceased on the scene by officials.

8:40 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Austin, Grimes, Harris, Waller and Washington counties until 10:30 p.m.

8:31 p.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for Fort Bend and Harris counties.

8:00 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked the American Red Cross to open two shelters to ensure the safety of those in the community facing possible widespread damage due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Shelters now open:



Chinese Community Center

9800 Town Park Dr.

Houston, Texas 77036



M.O. Campbell Education Center

1865 Aldine Bender Rd.

Houston, Texas 77032

7:19 p.m.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted: High water - Sunrise Meadow Subdivision is beginning to have high water throughout the entire subdivision. Please use caution.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted: High water - Sunrise Meadow Subdivision is beginning to have high water throughout the entire subdivision. Please use caution.

6:32 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted photos saying, The wrath of a fast-moving tornado. Truly a blessing no injuries have been reported. #HurricaneHarvey

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted photos saying, The wrath of a fast-moving tornado. Truly a blessing no injuries have been reported.

5:55 p.m.

KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa tweeted a photo saying, Sharing is caring. Huge thanks to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputy who offered food, water to the KHOU 11 crew. Mike Hanson is happy camper! Kindness matters.

5:31 p.m.

KHOU 11 anchor and reporter, Jason Bristol, tweeted photos from his neighborhood where a tornado touched down on Saturday.

5:10 p.m.

KHOU 11 viewer Sandra Judge sent in video of a tornado touching down in the Towne Lake area in Cypress, Texas Saturday afternoon.





5:00 p.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for Grimes, Harris, Montgomery, Waller and Washington counties.

4:17 p.m.

We have received multiple reports of tornadoes touching down in northwest Harris County. No reports of injuries so far.

4:07 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard holds a press conference on Tropical Storm Harvey.

The U.S. Coast Guard holds a press conference on Tropical Storm Harvey.

3:48 p.m.

Tornado Warning in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties.

3:45 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation in effect in Rosenberg. The Brazos River is expected to crest around 55 feet or higher.

3:27 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Polk and San Jacinto counties.

2:55 p.m.

Video: Waves from Tres Palacios Bay continue pounding in Palacios, TX

2:55 p.m.

HUGE thank you to @Whataburger. Their dining room is closed, but they let us in to file reports on #Harvey for #khou11. Thank you!

2:53 p.m.

En route to Bay City. Uprooted tree and crew working on power lines off of HWY 457.

2:44 p.m.

We've had to come back to Corpus Christi to send back the video we shot in Rockport, where there is no cell service, or power.

12:55 p.m.

Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

10:48 a.m.

Port Galveston remains closed. Find the latest update by clicking here.

10: 45 a.m.

Texas is evacuating three prison units along the rising Brazos River.

Breaking: Texas will evacuate 3 prison units along the rising Brazos River.

9:57 a.m.

Ground stop has been lifted at Houston Bush Airport. Aircrafts are beginning to depart at this time.

9:52 a.m.

Hobby Airport is reporting a total of 114 flight cancellations and 19 delays.

9:19 a.m.

Cancellations are now up to 225. The ground stop is still active until further notice. .

8:38 a.m.

Flights at the Houston airports are being affected by Hurricane Harvey. The reported affected flights are as follows:

IAH - 133 Cancellations, 75 Delays; IAH is currently under a ground stop due to heavy storms. 23 aircraft have been diverted to DFW Airport.

HOU - 102 Cancellations, 8 Delays

Houston Bush Airport also issued a ground-stop.

Houston Bush Airport also issued a ground-stop.

8:35 a.m.

City of Lake Jackson crews are out clearing the streets and checking drainage. Officials say they're also prepared to begin pumping operations if flooding occurs.

City Hall employees are answering storm-related questions at 979-415-2400.

7:44 a.m.

Hobby airport:

32 departing flights have been canceled between now and noon.

19 arriving flights have been canceled between now and noon

Bush Airport:

33 departing flights have been canceled and 14 departing flights have been delayed until noon.

32 arriving flights have been canceled and 40 arriving flights have been delayed until noon.

Check your flight's status here.

6:50 a.m.

Power outages from the Houston area to the coast are wide-spread. Shortly before 7 a.m., CenterPoint Energy was reporting about 70,000 customers in the greater Houston area, mainly south of I-10, were without power. Meanwhile in Matagora County and stretching to Corpus Christi, there were about 193,000 customers without power.

Check the latest outages here.

5:45 a.m.

Flights to and from Houston-area airports are being impacted by Hurricane Harvey's inward path. Here are the latest delays and cancelations.

Hobby Airport:

20 departing flights between now and 9 a.m. have been canceled

10 arriving flights between now and 9 a.m. have been canceled

Bush Airport:

27 departing flights have been canceled and 17 departing flights have been delayed from now until 9 a.m.

16 arriving flights have been canceled and 16 arriving flights have been delayed from now until 9a.m.

Check your flight's status here.

5:15 a.m.

Hurricane Harvey continues to move inland and has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Harvey will lose steam and likely become a tropical storm later, Saturday.

The center of the storm is now located about 30 miles southwest of Victoria. Click here for the latest.

4:55 a.m.

KHOU's Noel Brennan is reporting that Corpus Christi issued a boil water notification overnight.

KHOU's Noel Brennan is reporting that Corpus Christi issued a boil water notification overnight.

4:44 a.m. Saturday

Several power outages are being reported by Texas-New Mexico Power and CenterPoint as Harvey continues to make landfall. Click here for the latest numbers.

4:15 a.m. Saturday

All H-E-B stores in the area are going to close at 9 p.m. Saturday night. The company says they are committed to continuing deliveries to their gas stations throughout Houston.

4:00 a.m. Saturday

Hurricane Harvey has weakened slightly and has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm. Maximum sustained winds are about 100 mph, with the center of the storm located about 30 miles southwest of Victoria, Texas.

3:22 a.m. Saturday

At least three homes have been destroyed after a massive fire broke out on Bolivar Peninsula late Friday night, according to 12 News Now.

At least three homes have been destroyed after a massive fire broke out on Bolivar Peninsula late Friday night, according to 12 News Now.

1:45 a.m. Saturday

Corpus Christi police say a homeowner in the city shot an intruder trying to break into a home during the hurricane. Click here for the story.

1:05 a.m. Saturday

Hurricane Harvey is now a Category three storm, packing sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. The center of the storm is located about five miles north of Rockport.

The storm made a second landfall Northeastern Shore Of Copano Bay early Saturday morning.

The storm made a second landfall Northeastern Shore Of Copano Bay early Saturday morning.

FRIDAY UPDATES

9:30 p.m.

From TDCJ: Units potentially affected by Hurricane Harvey have stocked up on additional food, water, medications and other necessary items. If power is interrupted, bulk fuel and generators can be utilized. The department has also staged additional resources and staff in areas that maybe impacted.

Given the storm's current projections, offenders at secure facilities will shelter in place. The department is continuing to monitor the storm and is prepared to make necessary adjustments as needed.

8:58 p.m.

CenterPoint reports 16,457 customers without power.

8 p.m.

Flights at the Houston airports are being affected by Hurricane Harvey. The reported affected flights are as follows:



IAH - 52 Cancellations, 145 Delays

HOU - 56 Cancellations, 76 Delays

7:45 p.m.

Wildlife are also in danger from this massive hurricane. Karen Borovsky found these baby squirrels displaced as the hurricane approaches. If you find injured or displaced wildlife, call the Texas Wildlife Center.

Karen Borovsky found these baby squirrels that were displaced as Hurricane Harvey approached.

7:09 p.m.

Police Chief Art Acevedo: "Please do not place yourself, loved ones or courageous first responders at risk by ignoring warnings and taking unnecessary risks."

Police Chief Art Acevedo: "Please do not place yourself, loved ones or courageous first responders at risk by ignoring warnings and taking unnecessary risks."

6:58 p.m.

Hobby Airport reports 56 cancels 71 delays total today. For more info go to fly2houston.com. For specific flight info contact your airline. #Harvey2017

6:48 p.m.

The American Red Cross has a relief station set up at the Abundant Life Christin Center gym in LaMarque. 601 Delany Rd.

6:41 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy reporting over 12,000 customers without power

6:45 p.m.

Voluntary evacuation issued for residents along the San Bernard River in Brazoria County

6:23 p.m.

Texas Children’s Hospital is closing all clinics and canceling all outpatient procedures at the three campuses on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including the Texas Medical Center campus, West Campus and The Woodlands. Texas Children’s Health Centers and Specialty Care locations, as well as community Maternal-Fetal Medicine and OB/GYN clinics will also be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Centers for Children and Women will be closed Saturday and Sunday. The decision regarding closures beyond this timeframe will be determined over the weekend.

A limited number of Texas Children’s Pediatrics practices are open half day on Saturday. Please check the Texas Children’s Pediatrics Facebook page for specific information. All Texas Children’s Urgent Care locations will continue normal operations until notified otherwise.

5:20 p.m.

CenterPoint reports about 3,000 customers without power.

4:19 p.m.

Mayor Turner: "Remember to check on your elderly and disabled neighbors throughout this rain event. Remain calm but stay alert."

Mayor Turner: "Remember to check on your elderly and disabled neighbors throughout this rain event. Remain calm but stay alert."

4:10 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner urges Houstonians to watch out for each other and check on your neighbors -- especially senior citizens. "It never hurts to pray for those that are in the hurricane's way and for this city," Mayor Turner said. "You know, we can't control mother nature, but prayer has a way of moving things. So let's just stay calm, let's stick together as a family."

4:05 p.m.

County Judge Ed Emmett: We are not calling for mass evacuations in the Greater Houston Area. When we say "run from the water, hide from the wind, we're talking about storm surge, not rainfall."

4 p.m.

KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Brooks Garner: Hurricane Harvey could bring wind gusting over 150 mph in the Corpus area. The Greater Houston Area will not see a big impact from Harvey's wind.

3:55 p.m.

Alert Houston update: The City of Houston is preparing for significant impacts from Hurricane Harvey, currently a Category 3 and expected to make initial landfall between Matagorda Bay and Corpus Christi. The storm's current track suggests it will drift back along the coast and make landfall again near Galveston around Tuesday.

Impacts to the City of Houston are expected to mostly be significant rainfall. The National Weather Service forecast currently indicates that Houston will see close to 20 inches of rainfall over the weekend and into early next week. This is likely to cause dangerous flooding throughout the entire Houston region.

3:50 p.m.

Our crew in Galveston reports wind damage along the Seawall near 6th Street on the East End. A McDonald's sign was blown down by a possible tornado.

2:39 p.m.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is urging residents of Bolivar, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist and High Island to heed voluntary evacuation orders and leave the peninsula before ferry service is suspended.

Due to high winds, TxDOT is anticipating suspending ferry service later Friday until further notice.

2:14 p.m.

Several tornado warnings have already been issued for area counties throughout the afternoon.

2 p.m.

Hurricane Harvey has just been upgraded to a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph and pressure of 943 mb.

