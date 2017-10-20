Heavy rain to roll through Western Washington this weekend

Rainy Seattle (Photo: Via Share It)

Western Washington is gearing up for another storm, which will roll in Saturday afternoon.

We're in for plenty of rainfall, snow (above 4,000 feet) and breezy conditions, but it won't be as widespread. The system will bring in a lot more moisture that could accumulate to 1-2 more inches (on average) within Puget Sound, and higher amounts throughout the region.

“It’s more of a rainmaker rather than the wind that we had,” said meteorologist Rhonda Lee.

The mountains are on a winter weather advisory and could see between 1-6 inches of snow.

The weekend will stay pretty wet, and we're watching the wind development again as well. I think the highest wind threat on Saturday will come late in the day when we could see gusts between 20-30 mph moving in from south to north overnight.

Ready for some good news? Me too. I think by early next week we will begin to dry out and warm up. I have decreasing clouds on Monday with highs returning into the 60s, and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday as we climb into that mid 60 range.

Related: Latest weather forecast

Related: Latest weather alerts

Related: How to contact your power provider or report an outage

© 2017 KING-TV