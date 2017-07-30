Heat wave to hit Western Washington this week

File photo. (Photo: KING)

Get ready for a big dose of summer heat this week!

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for a good portion of the Puget Sound area Tuesday through Friday night, with the warmest day on Thursday, when some locations may graze the triple digits!

"Record high temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with highs on Thursday within 5 degrees of all time record highs," says the National Weather Service. "Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s warming to the 90s to near 105 on Thursday."

Areas affected include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, the Hood Canal, Bremerton and the lower Chehalis Valley. Areas that are not included in the excessive heat watch will also likely get some hot weather.



