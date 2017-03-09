Gusty winds Thursday night, Friday morning

A flag waves in the wind. (Photo: KING 5)

A shift in our weather is underway. It will take us from our cold and damp pattern of the past few weeks to warmer and wetter weather. A warm front is spreading light rain into western Washington Thursday afternoon for another wet evening commute. A strong cold front will move through Puget Sound early Thursday evening followed by a few off and on showers into Friday.

The low pressure associated with this front will track across Vancouver Island late Thursday night and early Friday producing strong gusty winds from about midnight through late morning.





Southerly winds should hit their peak between about 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. with some gusts in the 40-50 mph range. It isn't a major windstorm, but it will be blustery, and it may bring down some limbs (or possibly trees thanks to the wet ground). This, in turn, may lead to some spotty power outages. Winds will fall off quickly Friday afternoon.

Related: Power outage resources

In the mountains, snow levels will rise dramatically late Thursday afternoon and evening with increasing rain or snow. Snow levels will rise to 4,000 feet Thursday afternoon. However, east winds through the passes will keep snow levels near the surface there. Snow levels will continue to rise to 5,000-6,000 feet in all areas early Thursday evening.

As winds turn westerly through the passes by mid-evening temperatures will rise there as well. The rising temperatures combined with the large amounts of cold snow we have received in the past week will create a high avalanche danger in the mountains and should lead to some highway pass closures.

The weekend will see more rain moving in on Saturday with showers Sunday and daytime highs rising into the mid-50s. Snow levels will bounce around between 3-6,000 feet over the weekend and on into next week.

Copyright 2017 KING