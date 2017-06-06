TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim pulls gun on suspected car thief
-
Shots fired in Columbia City
-
Seattle City Council passes soda tax
-
Followers of Christ parents charged with murdering infant
-
Bremerton becoming enticing alternative to Seattle thanks to fast ferry
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Classes resume at The Evergreen State College
-
Evergreen State classes cancelled again
-
Construction of Paine Field terminal to begin
-
Seattle Partners withdraw from KeyArena renovation process
More Stories
-
Inspector General investigating Hanford workers'…Jun. 5, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
One shot and killed during fight at party in White CenterJun. 6, 2017, 3:16 a.m.
-
City releases Oak View's KeyArena financials day…Jun. 5, 2017, 7:57 p.m.