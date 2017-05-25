TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Social media plays role in alleged assault on 14-year-old
-
KING 5 Consumer Investigation: CenturyLink complaints
-
Tacoma kid challenges police to dance
-
Seattle waterfront doubling as experiment
-
Historic Seattle rock destination threatened
-
Fewer DUI arrests in Washington each year
-
Possible new leak at Hanford nuclear site
-
Cyclist death $2 million lawsuit
-
Fire concerns for holiday weekend
-
Recovering addict running for city council
More Stories
-
King County teaches 911 to kids with diverse backgroundsMay 25, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
-
GeekWire: Microsoft worth more than DallasMay 25, 2017, 1:07 a.m.
-
CenturyLink customers complain about billing nightmaresMay 24, 2017, 8:46 p.m.