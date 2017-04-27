TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nuclear attack evacuation plan prevented by Washington state law
-
Video captures moment tree falls on I-5
-
Seattle women attacked
-
Tree Falls on I-5
-
$72,000 considered 'low income'
-
Paul Allen donates $30 million for homeless
-
Seattle navigation center plans upset neighbors
-
Sawant suggests protests block freeway
-
Officer helps rescue woman on Mount St. Helens
-
Graduations in jeapordy by lawmaker gridlock
More Stories
-
Sawant says May Day march route does not go onto I-5Apr 27, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
If N. Korea launches nukes, Washington's not allowed…Apr 27, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
New documents in abuse case against Mayor MurrayApr 26, 2017, 8:34 p.m.