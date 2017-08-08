TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Ciscoe reacts to being in the national spotlight
-
Seattle considers RV encampments plan
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Rising rates of colorectal cancer
-
Couple charged with planning child abuse
-
Puget Sound air quality is improving
-
Oregon couple's house built in anticipation of 2017 eclipse
-
'Not for us': Bellevue bans safe injection sites
-
Hearing into the loss of the 'Destination'
More Stories
-
Trump: N. Korea threats will be met with 'fire and fury'Aug. 8, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Protesters demand accountability for farmworker's…Aug. 8, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Seattle ties 51-day dry streak recordAug. 7, 2017, 1:54 p.m.