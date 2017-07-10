TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video: Aerial video of Everett Marina fire
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Mercer Island teen interviews Secretary of Defense
-
Police rescue dogs in hot car
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Burlington man helps uncover Amelia Earhart mystery
-
Police investigating Bainbridge boat shooting
-
Bremerton fast ferry officially began service Monday
-
Kyron Horman-related search in West Hills on Sunday
More Stories
-
Seattle City Council approves income tax for…Jul 10, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Mason County Sheriff fears layoffs would increase crimeJul 10, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Concerns grow over attacks outside King County CourthouseJul 10, 2017, 5:40 p.m.