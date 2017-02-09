Flooding, mudslides possible through Friday

Flooding on 6th Ave on the south end of Wright Park in Tacoma. Photo: Nathan Van Ness. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, Custom)

SEATTLE – Some areas of Western Washington could see flooding or mudslides to finish off the week.

The steady rain is beginning to taper off Thursday afternoon. However, more unstable air is also moving in. The rain turns to showers, but some of the showers may be heavy, and may even include some thunder and lightning, not to mention brief heavy downpours.

With this in mind, there may be some localized urban flooding that occurs. This will more likely be near areas that saw significant snowfall earlier this week. Temperatures in the 50s plus melting snow and heavy rain can lead to quick stream rises and perhaps some minor flooding of larger rivers. Watch for excessive runoff as we head into the latter half of the day.

Slides blocked Highway 2 near Stevens Pass Thursday morning. (Photo: Custom)

Also note that with high soil moisture, there is an increased risk for landslides and mudslides. Saturated soil combined with bouts of heavy rain can loosen steeper slopes. There have already been reports of mudslides in the Cascades and Hood Canal area, and more are possible this evening.

A flood watch continues for most of western Washington through Friday evening when the rain finally begins to wrap up. The National Weather Service issued flood advisories in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom Counties.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but for the most part should be done.

