TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Study: Big raises needed to keep up with rent
-
SR 530 closed by landslide threat
-
Seattle mayor responds to sex abuse claim
-
Travel guru Rick Steves donates housing complex
-
Everett bikini baristas targeted by proposed ordinance
-
Richard Sherman in photos
-
Allegations amid mayoral election year
-
Bellingham laundromat theft suspects on surveillance video
-
Slide near Oso closes SR 530, prompts evacuations
More Stories
-
SR 530 closure for landslide near Oso extended to ThursdayApr. 9, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
Kirkland Coptic priest served at bombed church in EgyptApr. 9, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
Egyptian church blasts kills dozens; Islamic State…Apr. 9, 2017, 10:27 a.m.