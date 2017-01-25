TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Huge burglary bust in Seattle and Bellevue
-
Left lane campers could face stiffer fines
-
Fishermen disagree on salmon season meetings
-
Burien threatens lawsuit over airport noise
-
State Senator calls protests 'Un-American'
-
KING Breaking News
-
Emergency rally in response to pipeline plans
-
Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall, NBC News
-
Seattle Chocolates beginning public tours
-
Small plane crashes in Discovery Bay
More Stories
-
Man ran over, killed after confronting car prowlerJan 25, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
-
Backpage, CEOs targeted in Washington sex…Jan 25, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
-
Felix Hernandez among victims of Bellevue high-end…Jan 25, 2017, 6:23 a.m.