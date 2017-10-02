TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Amazon to build second North America HQ
-
Ferndale couple at music festival during Las Vegas shooting
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
Beloved Seattle horse farm being sold
-
Some Seahawks fans still boycotting team
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks win over Colts
-
High school football teams react to anthem controversy
-
KING 5 News Now
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
Mark Wright: Are you okay with what happened in Las Vegas?Oct. 2, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
Seattle fans pay tribute to rock icon Tom PettyOct. 2, 2017, 10:54 p.m.