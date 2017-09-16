TRENDING VIDEOS
-
La Nina means wetter cooler winter
-
Space Needle to get facelift
-
Mayor Harrell will step down from office
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
First Alert Weather
-
Ferry frustrations: Long lines, empty boats
-
Murray's sisters doubt cousin's claim
-
Firefighters battle apartment fire
-
How kids are hiding drugs in plain sight
-
The Big Game: Peninsula 31, Gig Harbor 21.
More Stories
-
Smoke from wildfires returns to Puget SoundSep 16, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
-
Pacific Northwest could be in for another La Niña winterSep 14, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Car plows into crowd at Boise Spectrum, at least 11 injuredSep 16, 2017, 1:27 p.m.