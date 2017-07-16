TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Children feared dead in Skagit County fire
-
What's the best chance to see the Northern Lights?
-
Seattle to Portland bike ride kicks off Saturday
-
Aerials of neighborhood feud
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
First Crossing after the flash flood
-
Man killed in south Seattle shooting
-
Rare sousaphone stolen from Tacoma garage
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Fleet of Lamborghinis roll through Seattle
More Stories
-
Children feared dead in Skagit County fireJul 15, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
Investigator found in 1984 Murray abused foster sonJul 16, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Northern Lights may light Northwest skies Sunday nightJul 15, 2017, 11:29 a.m.