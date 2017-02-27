Second wettest February on record

Rain on the towercam for downtown Seattle.

SEATTLE – You’re not imagining it: February 2017 has been one of the wettest and grayest in Seattle's record books.

This month is now the 2nd wettest February on record, as of 5p.m. Monday - with 8.79 inches of rain so far this month. The previous record for second wettest February was 8.76 inches, set in 1951.

However, we’re still 1.32 inches short of the wettest February on record. In February 1961, SeaTac saw a whopping 9.11 inches of rain.

Monday was also the third day of snowfall this month, putting us in fourth place for record February snowfall. So far SeaTac has gotten 7.1 inches, far behind February 1949, which saw a record 13.1 inches.

Also important to note, as Monday’s snowfall melts, it will contribute to rainfall totals.

As far as sunshine, SeaTac has gotten just one clear day so far, compared to February’s average of three days.

Don’t lose hope, warm weather fans. Spring is just three weeks away, officially starting March 20 at 3:29 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KING