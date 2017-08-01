Excessive Heat Warning issued for Western Washington

File photo. (Photo: KING)

An Excessive Heat Warning is set to go into effect for much of the interior of Western Washington this week.

The warning begins 2 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

A large area of high pressure building just off the coast will cut off onshore winds Wednesday into the weekend. This will push highs well into the 90s.

Thursday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s to over 100 degrees.

Temperatures will only cool gradually over the weekend and should be back into the 80s Sunday and Monday as onshore winds return, though only weakly.

"Record high temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with highs on Thursday within 5 degrees of all time record highs," the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service says the hottest day in Seattle since the 1890s was 103 degrees on July 29, 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

