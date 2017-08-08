KING
2.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bainbridge Island

KING 3:44 PM. PDT August 08, 2017

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit Bainbridge Island on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake hit about one mile northeast of Enetai near Crystal Springs at 3:21 p.m.

It had a depth of 13.3 miles.

