2.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bainbridge Island

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit Bainbridge Island on Tuesday afternoon. The quake hit about one mile northeast of Enetai near Crystal Springs at 3:21 p.m. It had a depth of 13.3 miles.
