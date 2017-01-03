Cold, dry weather will stick around this week

It's unusual in more ways than one.

Seattle is unusually cold. It's part of a frigid, dry air mass entering Western Washington this week. Last January was particularly wet and warm, with multiple days in the 50s.

It's probably why we saw multiple people walking, jogging and riding along Alki Beach on Tuesday. Meteorologist Jim Guy says the cold, dry weather should stick around the rest of the week.

