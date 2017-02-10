Celebrating some much deserved sunshine after stormy week

From snow to ice to heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides, there's no question that mother nature kept things interesting over the last few days in Western Washington.

Some communities haven't had a break from severe weather since last week.

Finally on Friday, a bit of sun showed up.

It was a welcome sight that brought people out to Alki Beach in West Seattle. They said it was still cold, but they didn't want to miss the chance to soak in the sun and the return of more pleasant weather.

