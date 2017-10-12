Cascades could see 16 inches of snow

Snow on the roads in Government Camp on Thursday morning. (Photo: tripcheck.com live cam)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Cascades in northern Oregon and southern Washington could get as many as 16 inches of snow over the next 24 hours, while the Portland metro area could get up to a half-inch of rain.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for snow at elevations higher than 4,000 feet in the Cascades through 6 a.m. Friday. Santiam Pass is expected to get 5 to inches of snow, while the higher ski resort elevations could get 10-16 inches.

Timberline reported 15 inches of snow Thursday morning and expects another foot to fall Thursday.

A 2nd snowy day on Mt Hood. Timberline reports 15" of new snow. Snow levels near 4,000', some passes snow covered. pic.twitter.com/OfjmQPWrFJ — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) October 12, 2017

Highway 26 near Government Camp should see snow showers mixed with rain, but not a lot of snow accumulation is expected.

Heavy snow showers could drop an inch or two per hour, covering the roads with snow and reducing visibility. Drivers are advised to use caution.

It will be a wet Thursday in the Portland metro area, with rain in the morning followed by scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the 50s. Portland could get as much as half an inch of rain over the next 24 hours, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

"I expect rain to be heavy at times," Hill said. "Hail and thunder continue to be possible."

Friday will see more sun, with occasional showers. Saturday will bring traces of moisture, but the weekend should be mostly dry in the metro area.

