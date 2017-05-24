What to look for while sky gazing over Memorial Day weekend

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO, Custom)

Camping this weekend? The weather looks great for viewing stars, planets, and other celestial objects.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with clear skies.

Here’s what to look for in the night sky on Memorial Day weekend.

International Space Station

The International Space Station is a laboratory in space circling Earth about once every 90 minutes. It's the size of a football field, is around 200 miles up, is flying at over 17,000 miles per hour, and is regularly visible at night.

It’s the brightest object in the night sky besides the moon. Here’s when the ISS will make visible passes over Western Washington:

Friday

10:02 p.m. – moving from west southwest to east northeast

11:39 p.m. – moving from west to east

Saturday

9:10 p.m. – moving from southwest to east northeast

10:46 p.m. – moving from west to eastnortheast

Sunday

9:54 p.m. – moving from west southwest to east northeast

11:31 p.m. – moving from west northwest to east northeast

Monday

10:39 pm – moving from west northwest to east northeast

Planets

Saturn rises a couple hours after sunset in the southeast sky and can be seen the rest of the night. If you have a small telescope, you can spot its rings.

Jupiter will rise in the southeastern sky in the evening, and will set in the west around dawn. If you have binoculars you can even spot Jupiter’s moons. They will be faint dots near and in the same plane as Jupiter.

Venus will be the brightest thing in the eastern sky in the minutes before sunrise.

Mercury hovers near the eastern horizon just before sunrise. Binoculars help with locating it. Because it’s so low on the horizon, it’s tough to see when you’re near Seattle between two mountain ranges.

Transitioning moon

The moon will transition to a waxing crescent over the weekend. The new moon, when the moon is between Earth and the sun, occurs on May 25. It will grow into a crescent the days beyond.

Lingering Eta Aquarids meteors

The meteors peaked earlier this month, but the annual shower runs through the end of May.

