What is a Lenticular Cloud?

Lenticular cloud over Mount Rainier. (Photo: franknsigns) (Photo: KING)

Have you ever seen the "cap" over Mount Rainier?

Lenticular clouds, sometimes called "cap clouds," form over mountain peaks when moisture begins to increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Strong winds hit the mountain and the air is forced to rise (which is called an "orographic lift"). The air cools as it rises and condenses into a cloud.

The cloud looks like a lens - and can sometimes be mistaken for a UFO!

If you see a lenticular cloud, you can assume that rain is in the forecast within a couple of days.

Here's why: Usually before it rains, moisture increases initially in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A lenticular cloud is a clue to that happening.

