Wet snow, cold rain moves through Saturday night

A second set of flurries will roll through Western Washington this weekend after the first snowfall on Friday. This will likely be wet snow Saturday night into Sunday.

We should stay dry through most of the day Saturday, and the next incoming storm will spread rain in from the southwest late Saturday afternoon.

Snow levels around Puget Sound should initially be around 1,000-1,500 feet, so it should be just a cold rain for the UW Huskies game, which starts 7 p.m. Saturday.





However, after midnight, Saturday snow levels could drop to 500 feet or below with some accumulations of wet snow. The South Sound and areas near Olympia could see some snowfall with more accumulation as we move further inland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Saturday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m. for the central and southern Cascades in Washington. Those areas could see up to 14 inches of snow.

Rain or snow showers will decrease on Sunday morning, and they should end by later Sunday afternoon, just in time for the Seahawks game against the Redskins.





Skies may clear overnight Sunday into Monday and combine with a cold air mass for an icy morning commute Monday morning as wet roads freeze.

However, we should warm into the upper 40s Monday afternoon and stay dry through Tuesday. Wednesday onward should see a return to more normal Pacific Northwest weather with rain and mild temperatures.

Wet snow fell around most of western Washington Friday morning. Most places saw only a trace to half an inch of accumulation, except up north of Mount Vernon were the cold winds out of the Fraser River Valley refrigerated the landscape. In those areas, we saw 2-5 inches. Also, areas around Port Angeles had "Lake effect" snow (or more correctly "Strait effect" snow, referring to the Strait of Juan de Fuca) and picked up several inches, with even more reported as you went higher into the Olympics.

The mountains got a good hit of snow as well, getting a start on building their bases for the ski season.

