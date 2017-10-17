Western Washington braces for heavy rain, strong winds

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 radar. (Photo: KING)

Another significant windstorm will push through Western Washington on Wednesday with rain and gusty winds.

Wednesday's storm will be an atmospheric river event (aka pineapple express) and stall over us into Thursday. This will give us heavier rain and stronger winds especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. We could see gusts of 35-45 mph with more exposed spots near the water pushing 50 mph.

This NOAA satellite image from Sunday shows a long stretch of moisture all the way back to Asia with storms rippling along it headed towards us. Here's a look at a few of our UW High Resolution models which will showcase what's to come for Wednesday.

Since most of the leaves are still on the trees, these winds are likely to bring down a lot of leaves that may plug storm drains and lead to urban flooding Wednesday and Thursday. Also, some of the summer's new growth on the trees may get trimmed out with this storm leading to spotty power outages. And finally, there may be some river flooding later Wednesday and Thursday, though at this point it doesn't look significant.

The second system should finally drop south of us later Thursday giving us a break in the rain and wind with only off and on showers and sunbreaks Friday and just a little breezy. However another strong storm should move in on Saturday and Sunday -- possibly another atmospheric river -- for more rain and wind. Snow levels will be bouncing between about 5,000 and 9,000 feet.

