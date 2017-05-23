We're in for a nice Memorial Day weekend

(Getty Images)

This has been a rough spring for weather. Record rainfall and a surprising lack of sunny days have many looking forward to the dry season. We have paid the piper, and it’s about time we see some nicer, warmer weather.

We’re going to get it this Memorial Day weekend.

While temperatures are forecast to cool through midweek, we should see a rebound as we edge closer to the weekend. Another slow moving ridge of high pressure is forecast to slip back over us Thursday and Friday, and it should hold through the weekend.

This means no active weather systems will be moving through the Pacific Northwest and temperatures should remain well above average. Right now, it looks like only those heading to the coast will need the big blue tarps.

Many of us use the weekend to travel and maybe do some camping. What’s interesting is this ridge is going to control the weather for most of the Pacific Northwest, and a mostly sunny and mild stretch is expected for most of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Here’s a brief overview of the long weekend:

Near Seattle: Patchy morning clouds, turning mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Coast: An abundance of low morning clouds, perhaps patchy drizzle, with partial afternoon sun. Highs mainly in the 60s.

Interior Washington: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Mountains: Showers possible over the Idaho mountains Friday. Otherwise, mostly sunny and mild. Freezing level above 10,000 feet.

