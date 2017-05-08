Weather blog: Another warm-up on the way

(TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ, This content is subject to copyright.)

Get ready for another warm-up!

High pressure is building, and we will be seeing more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the coming days.

On Monday, a weak weather system is providing us with some mid and high level clouds. No rain is in the forecast, but this will keep most of us in the 60s.

We expect more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday (after some patchy morning fog), and that will lead to warmer temperatures. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday should get into the upper 60s, and some of us will break into the 70s.

Enjoy it while you can because it will not last long!

Reality sets back in by Thursday as a slow moving trough settles in. This will bring us much cooler temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s, as well as a chance for scattered rain showers Thursday through at least Saturday.



