Unseasonably warm weather this weekend

As we head into the last weekend of October, we should see unusually warm weather.

Normal highs at Sea-Tac right now are in the mid-50s, but we are going to run 10-15 degrees warmer than normal Friday and Saturday and only cool a little on Sunday.

A large ridge of high pressure has built along the coast bringing an unseasonably warm air mass to the Pacific Northwest.

At this time of year, because of the longer nights, low temperatures stay cool even when the days are warm.

Offshore and downslope winds will help to mix out the cool air in most places but some places that are wind protected may stay cool or even foggy. However, places that feel the winds should warm up into the mid to upper 60s with some spots near the Cascades pushing 70, especially on Saturday.

We should be flirting with the record at Sea-Tac the next few days!

The high will weaken and move east on Sunday allowing a very weak upper-level disturbance to swing through, causing our offshore winds to weaken on Sunday for a few more clouds -- but still plenty of sunshine. Highs should probably drop 4-6 degrees on Sunday.

It should be a perfect weekend for watching football in Seattle.

It may feel like September at Husky Stadium on Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.

It will be a little cooler with probably more clouds on Sunday for the Seahawks, but a good weather day for the end of October.

Our dry weather should last until at least mid-week, which means good weather for Halloween!

