Warm and dry weather is coming later this week

A man sunbathes (LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LEON NEAL, 2013 AFP)

A warm-up is coming starting Wednesday, but first, we have to get past a wet Monday and Tuesday.

It has been a long wet winter and spring. And probably one of the hardest things for most people is the constancy of the rain. We have had trouble going more than a day or two without rain.

The longest Sea-Tac Airport went in March and April without at least a trace of rain was one day. Things never dried out. We did have five dry days in a row twice in January, but the first stretch was with highs in the mid to upper 30s and the second time was with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s -- not exactly sunbathing weather.





But now there is hope. Computer models are showing a large ridge of high pressure building along the coast by Wednesday and staying pretty much in place all the way through the middle of next week. We could have seven or more days of dry weather in a row. And we should be into the 70s for highs by the weekend. That's almost breathtaking.

When was the last time we had a week of dry weather? Based on Sea-Tac's days with 0.00 inches of rain, it was September 9-15, 2016. And highs then were in the 70s.

Of course, this hasn't happened yet, but it sure is nice to contemplate it.

