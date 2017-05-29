There will be some seriously great skywatching Monday night

This image of Jupiter and its moons Io and Ganymede was acquired by amateur astronomer Damian Peach on Sept. 12, 2010, when Jupiter was close to opposition. South is up and the "Great Red Spot" is visible in the image. (Credit: NASA)

Want to do some sky watching to end your Memorial Day weekend? There are some great things to look Monday night.

The International Space Station is a laboratory in space circling Earth about once every 90 minutes. It's the size of a football field, is around 200 miles up, is flying at over 17,000 mph, and is regularly visible at night. It’s the brightest object in the night sky besides the moon. It will pass over Western Washington, moving west-northwest to east-northeast at 10:39 p.m.

And here are some planets to check out:

o Saturn – Rises a couple hours after sunset in the southeast sky, can be seen the rest of the night. If you have a small telescope, you can spot its rings.

o Jupiter – Rises in the southeastern sky in the evening, and sets in the west around dawn. If you have binoculars you can even spot Jupiter’s moons. They will be faint dots near and in the same plane as Jupiter.

o Venus – The brightest thing in the eastern sky in the minutes before sunrise.

o Mercury – Hovers near the eastern horizon just before sunrise. Binoculars help with locating. Because it’s so low on the horizon, it’s tough to see when you’re near Seattle between two mountain ranges.

• Moon waxing crescent – The new moon, when the moon is between Earth and the sun, happened Thursday. It is now growing into a crescent.

• Lingering Eta Aquarids meteors – Peaked earlier this month, but the annual shower runs through the end of the month.

