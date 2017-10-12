Snow level drops below 3,000 feet

Snow at White Pass on October 12, 2017. Photo: WSDOT.

Snow is falling up in the mountains!

Our latest series of weather systems has dropped the snow level below Snoqualmie Pass (3,000 feet) this morning, and snow is beginning to pile up.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Mount Rainier southward for elevations above 3,500 feet.

While the snow level does drop below 3,000 feet, significant accumulation is limited to elevations above 4,000 feet where four to eight inches is possible through tonight, with another few inches expected tomorrow. The tallest volcanoes could see over a foot. Down closer to pass level, a dusting to a few slushy inches are possible at Snoqualmie Pass, and perhaps a couple inches of wet snow up at Stevens.

Travel should still be fine at Stevens. White Pass, however, at an elevation of around 4,500 feet already had “Traction Tires Advised” on Thursday morning for those traveling over the southern Cascades. Prepare for wintry driving!

This is about the time of year we start to see snow begin to accumulate in the mountains. However, we’re still a few weeks away from the big snow events that shut down passes and open ski resorts.

This latest round of snow is mainly just giving us signs that the seasons are indeed changing, and we’ll be busting out the rock skis in no time.

