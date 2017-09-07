Smoke will dissipate with chance of sprinkles Thursday

Smoke from wildfires hovers over Seattle, Sept. 7, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A chance of sprinkles on Thursday and showers on Friday could help clear the smoke and the air.

We are seeing a slow improvement in the air quality Thursday. However, we are still seeing moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups from the air quality sensors. Winds are light at the ground slowing the dispersion of the smoke.

Red is generally unhealthy for anyone; orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups; yellow is moderate air quality, and green is good.

We are also seeing a layer of smoke at the higher levels giving us our orange sun because the upper level winds are coming up from the south from the fires in Oregon. These should turn come more from the southwest by tonight bringing in cleaner ocean air at the higher levels.

Anything from the Cascade crest eastward is trending towards hazardous, and unfortunately, even though we might clear our air out, it might take a bit longer for them.

The University of Washington high-resolution model shows much stronger onshore winds developing by late Thursday and continuing Friday, Saturday and into Sunday. However, this will be a multi-day event, since the smoke has now stretched off shore and is spilling out into the eastern Pacific Ocean. We’ll likely not get our skyline back until about Monday or Tuesday.

Here's something we're all looking forward to -- North and East winds to help blow this smoke out of Washington.

Here’s more good news. We might actually see a few showers as we jump into this weekend. We’re seeing a system approach from the west, which will dissipate as it makes landfall.

With that being said, I think it’s strong enough to create some scattered showers late Thursday and early Friday, and then again during the second part of your day on Saturday. Do us all a favor and #thinkrain over the next few days.

