Several waterspouts spotted in Boundary Bay

A waterspout seen from the Birch Bay Chamber and Visitors Center. Photo: Wayne Diaz.

Several waterspouts were spotted in Boundary Bay near Blaine on Wednesday morning.

The waterspouts were seen about 37 nautical miles north of Whidbey Island, and they were moving southeast at 5 knots, according to the National Weather Service.

Waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water and have similar characteristics to land tornados, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They can form during severe thunderstorms, which was the case with the waterspouts in Boundary Bay.

The National Weather Service issued a marine warning in the morning, as waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous conditions on the water.

