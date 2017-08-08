Seattle ties 51-day dry streak record

Seattle skyline. Photo: Bremen Rose.

Seattle has officially tied the longest streak of rain-free weather at 51 days.

At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, we will break that record. With a few showers finally returning to the forecast by Sunday and Monday of next week we'll probably end the streak at 56 or 57 days.

The previous record was set in 1951.

The rain gauge at Sea-Tac has not measured rain since June 17. However, rain gauges north and south of Sea-Tac recorded measurable rain on July 20, breaking the dry streak in other parts of Western Washington.

Measurable rain is less than .01 inches.

This has always been the driest time of the year. When you add up the "normal" rainfall from June 18 through Tuesday you only get 1.35 inches, so really we're not that far below average. In fact, even with this current dry streak, when you add up all the rainfall so far this year we're still over 8 inches above the normal yearly rainfall total to date.

July 2017 precipitation in Washington state as a percent of normal measurements. Photo: NOAA.

The dry streak record is coming off the heels of one of the wettest stretches Sea-Tac has recorded. Seattle accumulated 47.24 inches of rain between October 2016 through May 2017, making it the wettest fall, winter, and spring on record.

Between January and the end of May, 70 percent of days in Seattle had rain.

Other recent weather records:

- Completely dry July: Never (we measured just a trace)

- Measuring only a trace of rain in July: 4 (2017, 2013, 1960, 1958)

- Days hitting 70 or warmer: 62 (currently at 40)

- Days hitting 80 or warmer: 15 (currently at 10)

March-May 2017 precipitation in Washington state as a percent of normal measurements. Photo: NOAA.

Compared to other parts of the country, and even our nearest major city, this streak is somewhat measly. The record dry streak for Minneapolis is 51 days, Portland is 71, Phoenix is 143, and the driest place, Death Valley, has actually had 2 separate YEARS when no rain fell (1929 and 1953).

© 2017 KING-TV