Seattle surpasses longest 70-degree stretch on record

Seattle set another weather record.

That’s right, 2017 is the year of records. We’ve already been there for the amount of rain we received this spring. We were there again this summer when we surpassed the longest consecutive dry streak.

Now we’re at it again with the longest consecutive stretch with temperatures at or above 70 degrees.

The record for that stretch is 62 days, which was set in 2013. Before that, it was a 61-day stretch that was set in 2006.

On Wednesday, we reached 71 degrees and officially hit 63 days.

The forecast is calling for plenty of sunshine and highs warming into the mid-80s this weekend, so the streak is expected to continue.

The long range forecast is calling for above normal temperatures and a drier than normal fall. If we don’t get a storm to move in to help cool things off, we may see these figures stick around well into September.

