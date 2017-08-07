Seattle poised to break 51-day dry streak record

Seattle skyline. Photo: Bremen Rose.

Seattle is set to break another weather record at midnight on Wednesday for the longest dry streak.

Sea-Tac will have not recorded any measurable rainfall in 52 days breaking the old record of 51 straight days set back in 1951.

Not only will the record be broken, but it will be smashed as there is no significant chance for rain in the seven-day forecast.

The rain gauge at Sea-Tac has not measured rain since June 17. However, rain gauges north and south of Sea-Tac recorded measurable rain on July 20, breaking the dry streak in other parts of Western Washington.

Measurable rain is less than .01 inches.

This is typically the driest time of the year in the Pacific Northwest. Even though we have not measured any rainfall, the impacts are not too much different than any other year.

The dry streak record is coming off the heels of one of the wettest stretches Sea-Tac has recorded. Seattle accumulated 47.24 inches of rain between October 2016 through May 2017, making it the wettest fall, winter, and spring on record.

Between January and the end of May, 70 percent of days in Seattle had rain.

