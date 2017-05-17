Seattle could hit 80 degrees next week

Seattle skyline. Photo: Bremen Rose.

Seattle, it's finally happened. It's starting to feel like summer is approaching.

Western Washington could hit 80 degrees next week for the first time since September.

We heat up to the 70s over the weekend, and Monday and Tuesday sees highs in the 80s in some places.

It has been a long time since we were that warm. The last time it was 80 degrees or warmer at Sea-Tac was on September 26, when we hit 92 degrees.

There were 15 days last September when the high was 80 degrees or warmer.

If you suffer above 80 degrees, don't worry. We will start to cool down on Wednesday as ocean air conditioning kicks in. However, the rain may stay away until late next week.

September 2016 temperature data.

