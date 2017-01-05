Rare 'hair ice' spotted in Skagit County

Gary Chrysler spotted rare "hair ice" during a walk through the woods in Skagit County.

A hiker made a rare discovery during a winter walk in the Skagit County woods.

Instagram user netbossg snapped this photo of the mysterious looking "hair ice" during a hike near his home.

"I was out walking our new puppy in the woods when I found this on the ground. It is frost! I had to do a double take, because all the frost had melted … except for this little twig in the shade of the trees. It looks like cotton candy. "

"Hair ice" is formed when an unusual type of cold-tolerant fungus grows on dead wood in the freezing temps. LiveScience.com gives a great explanation of how "hair ice" is formed and the famous scientist who studied it.

