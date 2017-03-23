Tacoma. Photo: Sabrina Whitehead Maricle. (Photo: Custom)

Ever see bright lights "following" the sun? They could be "sun dogs."

A sun dog occurs when a bright spot appears to the left or right of the sun. They often occur in pairs, with one on each side of the sun, and is sometimes accompanied with a halo around the sun. It is caused by sunlight refracting and bending as it passes through cirrus, or ice crystal clouds. It acts like a prism to create the halo effect.

Sun dogs appear when the sun is low on the horizon, and it was seen all over Western Washington from Anderson Island to Seattle.

