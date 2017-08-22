Say goodbye to long summer days with fall a month out

You’ve probably noticed evening darkness arriving a little earlier, and the morning sun showing up a bit later.

The fall season is fast approaching. In fact, we are exactly one month away from the official beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere on September 22.

On that day, we will have equal day as night. After that day, we will have more night than day.

Here are a couple notes:

• Today, we have as much daylight as we do in mid-April (13 hours 53 minutes).

• We have lost a little more than two hours of daylight since the summer solstice in June.

• We are currently losing about 3 minutes 11 seconds of daylight every day, and that rate will increase until we hit the equinox on September 22.



© 2017 KING-TV