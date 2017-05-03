Muggy weather brings chance of thunderstorms Thursday

Lightning is seen over Seattle, July 17, 2013. (Photo: KING)

You can probably feel it. After our cool spring, the air feels muggy and warm. Lows Wednesday morning were in the low to mid 50s - warmer than our highs on Monday. A warm front moved through overnight delivering the warm and humid air.

As more of this warm, moist air moves up from the south later Wednesday and Thursday, it will bring increasingly unstable air.

This may produce some afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains. As the southerly flow of air increases Thursday and combines with an onshore push of marine air in the afternoon, we will see more widespread thunderstorms.

These will be both in the mountains and in the lowlands starting around mid-afternoon on Thursday. We could see a few strong thunderstorms with hail and gusty wind especially in and near the Cascades.

The thunderstorms should start to die back down after sunset Thursday, but the onshore winds will continues as a cold front pushes into the state. Wet and much cooler and quieter weather is expected on Friday on into Saturday.

