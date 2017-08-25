Hurricane Harvey could produce as much rain as Seattle all year

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and could produce nearly as much rain as Seattle sees all year.



Some areas of Texas are forecast to see as much as 37.49 inches of rain – Seattle’s average yearly rainfall. Parts of the Texas coast are slated to see 30-35 inches of rain.

The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm."

The storm quickly grew Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane, and then developed into a Category 2 storm early Friday. By Friday afternoon, it had become a Category 3 storm. It's forecast to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.

The slow-moving storm is fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.

KING Staff contributed to this report.

