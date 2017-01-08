KING
High wind warning for Cascades, foothills until Sunday evening

KING 11:44 AM. PST January 08, 2017

SEATTLE -- The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Cascades and parts of the Cascade foothills Sunday afternoon until 6 p.m.

Forecasters predict winds to reach 25-40 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph in the Cascades. The winds will especially impact certain areas - specifically the stretch of I-90 from North Bend East to Olallie State Park and around Enumclaw.

The strong winds are expected to peak Sunday afternoon and ease late afternoon and evening.

High winds can topple trees onto roads, cars, and roofs, and falling branches can down power lines, causing power outages that can last for hours.

