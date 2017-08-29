Harris County rainfall equal to Lake Union, Lake Washington combined

South Lake Union Space Needle (Photo: KING)

The amount of rainfall in the Houston area over the last few days is equal to the amount of water in Lake Washington and Lake Union combined.

It would be like dumping the volume of both those lakes over Skagit County in a span of four days.

How did we figure that out?

*Houston lies in Harris County, Texas. Harris County has an area of 1,137,280 acres.

*Skagit County is about the size of Harris County at 1,155,840 acres.

*While there are higher reported totals, the average total rainfall is about 30 inches.

*About 1 million acres with 30 inches of rain is equal to about 814 billion gallons of rain (814,620,000,000 gallons).

Still with me?

*Lake Washington has roughly 782 billion gallons of water in it (782,042,260,000 gallons).

*Lake Union has roughly 6.5 billion gallons of water in it (6,517,020,000 gallons).

*The amount of rain that has fallen over Harris County is about equal to the amount of water in all of Lake Washington and Lake Union combined (roughly 789 billion gallons, give or take a couple billion gallons).

Tropical Storm Harvey broke a tropical system rainfall record in the contiguous United States on Tuesday with 49.2 inches of rain. The previous record was 48 inches.

