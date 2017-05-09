Full flower moon coming Wednesday

May 8, 2017 moon. Photo: Al Garman.

Get your cameras ready – a full moon is coming our way Wednesday.

Unlike much of this spring, we'll be able to watch the full moon rise and set. Moonrise Tuesday evening is at 7:24 p.m. and moonset Wednesday morning is at 6:01 a.m.

The full moon arrives officially on Wednesday at a little after 2 p.m. The full moon occurs exactly at 2:42 p.m. with moonrise at 8:24 p.m.

Coming at the height of spring, Native Americans named the moon for all of the growth they saw. Some of the names were Full Flower Moon, Big Leaf Moon, Milk Moon, and the Full Planting Moon.

Other cultures also have their names for the full moons. Full moons in May are also called the Chinese Dragon Moon and Celtic Bright Moon.

Of course, location is important when naming moons.

Since the names tend to follow the seasons, they are the exact opposite in the southern Hemisphere. May in the southern hemisphere is deep into fall, so the full moon names refer to cold weather. Earthsky.org lists the May full moon names for the southern hemisphere as Hunter’s Moon, Beaver Moon, and Frost Moon. Those are familiar names to us, but fortunately distant names right now.

People have already gotten to sneak a glimpse of the full moon’s beauty earlier this week. The Bellingham tower cam captured moonset Tuesday morning.

