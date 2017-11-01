First snow of the season expected Friday morning

Snowfall as of Saturday evening. (Photo: Higley, Jordan, KING)

It’s that time of year when we start to see colder air swing in, drastically dropping our temperatures and lowering our snow levels. As we turn on our fireplaces and reach for the eggnog this week, some of us could also be looking out the window at our first snowfall of the season.

Snow levels will be drastically dropping over the next couple of days, falling to roughly 500 feet (or less in some areas) by Friday.

Let me be straight with you and tell you that Seattle won’t necessarily be one of the lucky few who receives snowflakes.

Snow levels will drop to 500 feet on Friday. (Photo: Higley, Jordan, KING)

The areas we think have the best chance of seeing snowflakes will be up near Bellingham along areas near our Northwest Interior and on the north end of the Olympic Peninsula. Port Angeles and Sequim could also get a dusting as a bunch of cold air hits from the Fraser River Outflow. This is an area in British Columbia that gets pretty darn cold and when the wind changes directions and comes from the Northeast, it brings all that cold air down here to Western Washington.

Now let’s talk about timing – Widespread rain will begin to enter the region by Thursday. This will keep us soggy all day as snow levels lower from 3,000 feet early Thursday down to 2,500 feet Thursday night. The coldest air arrives on Friday.

If we were to see snowflakes in the area, the best time would be during the first half of the day on Friday. By Friday afternoon, this storm will be sagging south, and we should be drying out.

Temperatures and wind gusts Friday morning. (Photo: Higley, Jordan, KING)

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40’s from Thursday through the weekend with overnight temperatures down in the 30’s.

