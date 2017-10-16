First of three storms to hit Western Washington on Tuesday morning

Thunderstorms knocked down a tree in Lacey in May 2017. Photo: Edith Norris.

The first significant wind event of the fall is expected to move into the area first thing Tuesday morning, with an even bigger storm coming Wednesday morning.

After an almost perfect fall weekend (of the sunny kind), we are about to see a big change in the weather patterns that will give us the other kind of fall weather -- wet and windy.

It has been a long stretch of dry weather. Really since the middle of June, little or no rain has fallen in Western Washington. There was virtually none in July and August and only about a half-inch in September and a half-inch so far this month. But that is about to change.

This NOAA satellite image from Sunday shows a long stretch of moisture all the way back to Asia with storms rippling along it headed towards us. The first of these have already moved in and it's bringing a round of rain and breezy winds with it (15-30 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph).

We should see a small break before the next and stronger system moves in Wednesday morning and stalls over us. So, if you can somehow squeeze in an evening walk Tuesday night...I'd say go for it! Wednesday's storm will be an atmospheric river event (aka pineapple express) and stall over us into Thursday. This will give us heavier rain and stronger winds especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. We could see gusts of 35-45 mph with more exposed spots near the water pushing 50 mph.





Since most of the leaves are still on the trees, these winds are likely to bring down a lot of leaves that may plug storm drains and lead to urban flooding Wednesday and Thursday. Also, some of the summer's new growth on the trees may get trimmed out with this storm leading to spotty power outages. And finally, there may be some river flooding later Wednesday and Thursday, though at this point it doesn't look significant.

The second system should finally drop south of us later Thursday giving us a break in the rain and wind with only off and on showers and sunbreaks Friday and just a little breezy. However another strong storm should move in on Saturday and Sunday -- possibly another atmospheric river -- for more rain and wind. Snow levels will be bouncing between about 5,000 and 9,000 feet.

