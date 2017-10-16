First big wind, rain storm of fall coming this week

Downed trees following a windstorm in December 2015 in Thurston County, Wash. (Photo: KING)

The first significant wind event of the fall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, with an even bigger storm coming Wednesday morning.

A front will drop over Western Washington Monday night, bringing increasing clouds and rain. It will turn breezy Monday afternoon and night with winds kicking up to 15-25 mph with higher gusts, especially north of Everett.

It should stick around for the morning commute, so drivers should expect wet and breezy conditions. Tree limbs could come down which means an increased chance of power outages.

The front should move east by early on Tuesday afternoon leaving behind a few showers and some sunbreaks.

A much stronger storm will move in by Wednesday morning. This will involve an atmospheric river -- a strong flow of moist, mild air from the southwest -- which will dump large amounts of rain in the mountains and soak down much of the lowlands as it stalls over us Wednesday into Thursday.

This animation shows an example of an atmospheric river from January 2017.

It will be accompanied by strong, gusty winds, generally from the south. Sustained wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph. With the new growth on the trees, we could see spotty power outages.

The front should drop south of us Thursday for diminishing wind and rain. Friday will see a break with off-and-on showers and breezy winds. However, another atmospheric river may move in over the weekend for another round of rain and wind.

A composite NASA image earlier today showing a solid swath of moisture stretching from coastal China to western British Columbia. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Lv2MPnlUAt — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 16, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV