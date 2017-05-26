Expect sunshine, summer temperatures for Memorial Day

Seattle sunrise. Photo: Jeff VanderVeer.

After our cool and wet spring, who would have expected a dazzling Memorial Day weekend?

Mother Nature has decided to give us a break for the first holiday of the "summer" season. High pressure moved in Friday, and the pleasant weather will stick around through Memorial Day.

This will be a great time to do anything outside. Grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen and hit the road.

Coast forecast

If you want to stay cool, head for the coast.

There will be areas of fog or low clouds along the ocean beaches in the mornings and maybe a little drizzle, but this will burn off Saturday through Memorial Day to sunshine.

Temperatures right along the ocean will be in the low to mid 60s but look for low to mid 70s as you move farther inland towards Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

Puget Sound forecast

Puget Sound should see sunshine with patchy morning clouds over the weekend with mostly light winds.

Temperatures should feel like summer warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Sunday or Monday may be the warmest day, but only by a couple of degrees.

Mountains forecast

The mountains will be sunny though there may be a little afternoon cloudiness each day and a few sprinkles on Memorial Day afternoon.

Freezing levels will hover around 12,000 to 13,000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures should be in the 60s to low 70s.

Keep in mind that snow covers most of the trails above 3,000 to 4,000 feet. And the snow melt will keep the river running full with water temperatures in the 30s. Be safe around rivers.

Related: Water safety tips as the temperatures heat up

Eastern Washington forecast

Eastern Washington will heat up over the weekend getting into mid 80s to low to mid 90s. It's definitely the place to go to get the spring chill out of your bones.

One warning: The summer-like weather isn't here to stay.It will start to turn damp again by Thursday with highs in the 60s for Puget Sound.

Related: Will nice summer weather follow great Memorial Day kickoff?

© 2017 KING-TV