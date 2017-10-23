Could we have a dry Halloween?

Jack o lantern (Photo: Comstock, (c) Comstock)

After getting record-breaking rainfall on Saturday (1.61 inches at Sea-Tac Airport, breaking the old record of 1.29 inches set in 1963), most places dried out on Sunday and it looks like most of the next week will be dry.

A large ridge of high pressure will move through Monday and Tuesday for sunshine and highs in the 60s (normal right now is 57). It moves east of us on Wednesday and a weak front will bring us clouds and a few showers for mid-week. However, a much larger and more persistent ridge of high pressure rebuilds offshore on Thursday putting us into a dry and mild pattern through the weekend with just some morning clouds and fog.

High temperatures may push into the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday. If you're headed to the Seahawks game on Sunday it should be a nice day for football.

The high weakens a bit to start next week and we're brushed by some weak weather systems, but right now it looks like it will only increase our morning clouds and cool our high off by a few degrees. This may give us the rare experience of a dry Halloween.

And the dry weather may continue through most of next week as we head into November.

